Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Here's everything about 'It Ends with Us' controversy, sexual harassment case

Hollywood actor and director Justin Baldoni seems to be embroiled in controversies. The actor, famous for many hit films and shows, has been accused of sexual harassment. Blake Lively, co-star of his film 'It Ends with Us' based on Colleen Hoover's famous book, has made serious allegations against him. Amidst all this, Justin has been removed by his talent agency WME. This is the same agency that also handles Blake's profile.

Blake Lively sues Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively has filed a lawsuit against 'It Ends With Us' director and co-actor Baldoni accusing him of harassment, claiming that he tried to run a campaign against her that would defame her. Due to this, the actress also had to face many problems. However, the lawyer has denied all these allegations and called them false.

Justin Baldoni removed from the agency

According to a report by Deadline, the decision to remove Justin from his agency was taken after Blake's allegations were made public. However, the agency has not yet given any official reaction to the news related to the sexual harassment case.

According to a report from TMZ, a meeting was held during the production of the film to end Lively's complaints. Reportedly, her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, also attended the meeting. Some issues were already cleared in the lawsuit, including a ban on showing nude photos or videos of women to Lively, discussing any addiction of Baldoni's alleged past, making statements about sexual abuse, saying something about cast and crew members, commenting on Lively's body weight or mentioning her dead father.

Permission was taken before shooting any scene

In Blake Lively's lawsuit, Justin's team said that the actress's permission was taken before shooting or changing any intimate scene or related scenes. According to media reports, Sony Pictures also supported all these conditions. Lively has also accused Baldoni of "social manipulation" and trying to damage her image by spreading defamation.

Reaction from Baldoni's team

Baldoni's team has reacted to all the claims and called them shameful. The team said, 'It is quite shameful that Lively has made such serious and completely false allegations against Baldoni, which is another desperate attempt to 'fix' her negativity.'

