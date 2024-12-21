Not Kalki 2898 or Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, THIS blockbuster emerged as most-watched movie of 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Most-watched film of 2024

2024 has been the year of many blockbusters and mega-blockbusters. Several films released this year have shattered previous box office records and went on to script history. Looking at this, the obvious question which arises in mind is which is the most-watched film of the year? Online ticket booking app, Book My Show, issued a year-end report, according to which a pan-India film has clinched the title of most-watched film of 2024 with ease.

Which is the most-watched film of 2024?

As per the year-end report by Book My Show, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has emerged as the most-watched movie of the year 2024 with 10.8 lakh solo viewers. As 2024 draws to a close, the entertainment platform has come out with a report, titled #BookMyShowThrowback, highlighting the pivotal trends that defined cinematic experiences in India and globally, as well as the meteoric rise of live entertainment.

The follow-up, which arrived in cinemas on December 5, was released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam languages. According to the report, which analysed data between January 1 to December 5, November 1 was a blockbuster day on BookMyShow as the company sold a record-breaking 2.3 million tickets in just 24 hours.

The most watched movies of 2024 also included Hindi hit like Stree 2, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as well as Kalki 2898 AD (Telugu), HanuMan (Telugu), Amaran (Tamil), The Greatest of All Time (Tamil), Devara (Telugu) and Manjummel Boys (Malayalam).

The company revealed that one cinephile watched 221 movies during the year. Taking note of the trend of old movies re-releasing in theatres, the report said films like Kal Ho Na Ho, Tumbbad, Rockstar and Laila Majnu turned "theatres into time machines for fans revisiting beloved classics.

Hollywood films, especially franchise titles like Deadpool and Wolverine, Dune: Part Two, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, set screens ablaze with high-octane excitement, it added. Small-budget films like Aavesham, Laapaata Ladies, and Merry Christmas proved that authentic narratives resonate deeply, regardless of scale, the report said.

Live shows bookings

On the live events front, 2024 proved to be a year of exceptional experiences. Book My Show offered a wide platter of an extraordinary 30,687 live events across 319 cities, marking a growth of 18 per cent in India’s live entertainment consumption.

The year began with Nick Jonas and the Jonas Brothers captivating India at Lollapalooza 2024, followed by Ed Sheeran's concert in March where he was joined on stage by Diljit Dosanjh. Maroon 5 performed in the country on December 3 and made waves by filling arenas on a Tuesday evening, proving that weekday concerts can be just as electric.

