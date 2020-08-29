Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMUL_INDIA Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli get buttery congratulations from Amul on pregnancy

Announcing their first pregnancy, actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli shared an adorable picture on Instagram and wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021" In the picture, the actress can be seen wearing a black and white polka dots outfit and flaunting her baby bump. Soon after the picture popped on the internet, many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and others congratulated the couple.

Milk and dairy products brand Amul also congratulated the soon to be parents with a doodle and read, "Weerushka on the way! Butter for beta or beti" It captioned the post saying, "#Amul Topical: Virat and Anushka are expecting!"

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 and are expecting their first child in January 2021.

Food brand Zomato also congratulated the couple earlier with a clever wordplay. Taking to Twitter, Zomato wrote, "It's suuch a good news! kuch meetha khana ho to sharma na mat virat your service".

it's suuch a good news! kuch meetha khana ho to sharma na mat virat your service ❤️ — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) August 27, 2020

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L. Rai directorial Zero also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Soon after the release of the film, the actress flew away to Australia to spend some quality time with her husband Virat Kohli and took a break from acting. However, she has been active as a producer. Anushka's Clean Slate Films treated the viewers with two web shows during the lockdown-- Pataal Lok and Bulbull.

