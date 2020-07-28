Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma shares hilarious throwback video getting relaxing face massage, gorges on vada pav during rains

Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown in the country, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has been sharing her quarantine activities with husband Virat Kohli on social media. There's no doubt about the fact that the duo is definitely enjoying the quarantine in each other's company as every now and then they share videos and pictures playing, getting themselves clicked, enjoying delicious meals, and playing with their dog. Yet again, she shared a few posts on her Instagram handle that will definitely grab your attention. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress, on Monday, shared a hilarious video in recalling the times when getting a face massage from someone else was 'relaxing.' Not only this, but she also shared few stills showing how she is making the most of Mumbai rains by clicking selfies and feasting on famous snack Vada Pav.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared the video in which she was seen getting a massage from make-up artist Sandhya Shekar. Alongside, she wrote, "Throwback to the time when someone touching your face was relaxing. Sandhya Shekar doing her customary massages before she starts make-up and celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou doing his customary sermons in the background."

Watch the video here:

The 'Sultan' actor shared a picture of herself on Instagram stories where she is seen enjoying the savory snack. "Rainy Day Vada Pav. Somebody stop me," she wrote along with the picture. In the picture, the 32-year-old actor is seen wearing a blue and white checkered suit. Check them out:

Anushka in a quarantine interview to Vogue said, "People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working. In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us."

On the work front, she was last seen in Aanand L Rai 2018 directorial 'Zero' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the actress to announce her new project. Currently, she is basking in the success of her two back-to-back productions- 'Bulbbul' and 'Paatal Lok.' While 'Paatal Lok' is a crime thriller which released on Amazon Prime Video, 'Bulbbul' is a feminist supernatural flick which had hit Netflix last month.

