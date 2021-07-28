Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma's struggle to sleep is real as she can't get 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' boy out of her head

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is having a tough time as she is struggling to get the viral Bachpan Ka Pyar boy out of her head. ​Sahdev Dirdo, the young boy became an internet sensation after his song Bachpan Ka Pyar went viral on social media platforms. Anushka on Wednesday took to her Instagram stories and shared a meme about that boy.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma's struggle to sleep is real as she can't get 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' boy out of her head

In the post, a person is seen lying wide awake in the night because he can't sleep as Sahdev's song is stuck in his head. Anushka simply shared some laughter emojis with her post. Anushka reposted the meme from basketball player and cricketer Ishant Sharma's wife Pratima Singh's page.

For the unversed, Sahdev's school teacher recorded a video of him singing the song Bachpan Ka Pyaar in their classroom in 2019. Sahdev looked straight into the camera as he sings the song in a uniform tone, without changing expressions.

The video has been circulating on social media. Singer Badshah also shared a remix version of it. On Wednesday, Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel also felicitated the boy with a garland and got him to sing for him on video.

Not just this, comedians Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lahiri also performed to the songs on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show promo shoot. Amid all this, how can Mumbai Police stay away from the trend. Through this post, the police page tried to remind people about online safety and the importance of a strong password. They shared, "Was your bachpan ka pyaar a secret? Then your password might still be safe. Just add a few special characters to it!"

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's "Kaneda", and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The actress was last seen in the film "Zero" in 2018. She produced the web series "Paatal Lok" and the film "Bulbbul" for OTT last year.