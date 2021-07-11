Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika turns 6 months old, actress shares pics from celebrations in park

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika turns 6 months, actress shares pics from celebration

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika is six months old. While the doting couple is yet to share their daughter's picture with their fans, Anushka shared a glimpse of Vamika's birthday celebration. Taking to Instagram stories, the actress posted a bunch of pictures from the picnic and wrote, "Her one smile can change our whole world around ! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one Happy 6 months to us three."

Take a look:

In the photos, Anushka can be seen lying on a picnic mat with Vamika resting on top of her. She is wearing a pink shirt with blue jeans. The second picture shows Vamika in doting father Virat's arms. He is giving her a hug and she is seen wearing a pink and peach striped frock with pink boots. There is also a picture of the cake, decorated with flowers.

Anushka Sharma gave birth to her daughter Vamika on January 11. The actress recently introduced her daughter to the world with an Instagram post, however, fans couldn't see their daughter's face.

Anushka shared a photograph of herself along with husband Virat Kohli where she is holding the baby and wrote: "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full of love. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

Commenting on her post, Anushka's husband Indian cricketer Virat Kohli wrote: "My whole world in one frame."

Virat and Anushka has requested the press to not to publish or click their daughter's pictures. A note sent out by the couple read, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support.”

Anushka and Kohli had tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy.