Anushka Sharma knows all sunlight spots in her house and the latest photo is proof

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma knows all sunlight spots in her house and latest photo is proof

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma may not have been seen on the big screen for a while but she keeps ruling the internet with her photos on Instagram. Every now and then, the actress keeps sharing a sneak peek into her personal life and treats fans with her special memories that she makes with her husband Virat Kohli. Currently, she is spending quality time with him and their family during the lockdown and staying at home playing board games. On Tuesday, Anushka shared a beautiful selfie and revealed that she knows every sunlight corner of her house now.

Sharing a sunkissed happy picture of herself on Instagram, Anushka Sharma wrote, "By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home." Anushka looks breathtaking in the no-makeup photo and her smile is infectious. Soon after she posted the photo, her husband Virat dropped a comment and wrote, "Gorgeous."

Anushka Sharma loves to get clicked under the sun. A few weeks ago, she had shared another beautiful photo in which she was seen enjoying her coffee and the setting sun. the picture was clicked by her 'beloved' Virat Kohli. She wrote, "And just like that a coffee under the setting sun on the balcony of our home became a memory to hold..Captured by my beloved"

Currently, Anushka Sharma's unseen photo from her mehendi ceremony with Virat Kohli has been doing the rounds on the internet. In the photo, the actress is seen sporting a multi-colored lehenga and straight hair.

📸 | Old/Unseen picture of Anushka during her mehendi ceremony ♥️ #HappyBirthdayAnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/jzs6QtzwE7 — Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) May 1, 2018

A few days ago, Anushka Sharma broke the internet when she shared her childhood photo with her brother Karnesh. The picture showed cute little baby Anushka laughing out loud as her brother held her in his arms. The photo was just too cute for words. Anushka's brother was quick to respond to the post. Karnesh commented, "the only time I looked thinner than u." Other Bollywood celebrities also commented on the photo and complimented Anushka for her cuteness.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Anand L. Rai's Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Then the actress took a break from acting to spend time with her husband Virat Kohli. Currently, the actress is busy making memories with her parents and Virat under home quarantine. She keeps sharing videos of playing board games and goofing around with them on social media.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage