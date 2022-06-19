Anushka Sharma kickstarts Chakda Xpress shoot after vacation with Virat & Vamika; Ranveer Singh reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, who recently enjoyed her vacation with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika is back to work as she returns to the sets of her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress'. Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor shared a glimpse of her vanity van which shows her character name 'Jhulan'. She also posted pictures of clapboard, balls and helmets.

Take a look:

After sharing the post, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh dropped some emojis while her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli posted heart emojis in the comment section. Cricketer Jhulan Goswami, whose role Anushka is playing in the movie, also commented on the post. She dropped heart, clap and joining hands emojis in the comment section.

Anushka kept her fans and followers updated with her vacation days. She shared pictures from her beach days. Take a look:

About Chakda Xpress

To note, the movie is based on a women's cricket legend Jhulan Goswami biopic. Hailing from a small town in West Bengal named Chakda. Jhulan developed an affinity for cricket despite various obstacles on her way. The movie revolves around the highlights of Goswami's career, from convincing her parents and breaking the stereotypes to her rise as one of the greatest Women's cricketers India has ever produced. The film is slated to release in the second quarter of 2022 on Netflix.

