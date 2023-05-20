Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap gets engaged to boyfriend Shane Gregoire; See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AALIYAHKASHYAP Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap gets engaged

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, has recently announced her engagement to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah, who often shares affectionate photos and videos of their relationship on social media, has taken the next step in their journey together. As a social media influencer, Aaliyah often provides glimpses of her life to her followers and has now delighted them with the news of her engagement with Shane. The couple's announcement has created excitement among followers.

On Saturday, Aaliyah Kashyap took to her Instagram account and broke the big news. She made the announcement by sharing delightful pictures that were captured in Bali, Indonesia. The first image captures Aaliyah proudly displaying her exquisite diamond-studded engagement ring, while the second photo portrays a heartfelt moment as she passionately kisses Shane Gregoire, their love evident as they share an intimate embrace. These enchanting pictures have captivated the attention of their followers, who are celebrating their love and eagerly awaiting more updates from the couple.

Sharing the pictures, Aaliyah Kashyap wrote, "oooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCE! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i’ve ever done & i can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe i get to call you that AAHHHH)."

Meanwhile, Shane posted the same set of pictures on his Instagram account and he wrote, "So blessed to be engaged to the love of my life @aaliyahkashyap You are the one who I was searching for each and every day before I met you. As soon as I spoke to you that first time, on FaceTime of all places, I immediately recognized you as the girl in my heart. You are my best friend, my fiancé, and my beloved. I love you now & forever, and so blessed to spend the rest of my life with you."

