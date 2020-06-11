Anupam Kher gets the 'quickest haircut' from his brother, shares interesting video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMKHER Anupam Kher gets the 'quickest haircut' from his brother

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher keeping leaving fans amazed by his quirky videos and photos. On Wednesday, he shared a video on social media in which he is seen getting a haircut. In the video, Kher's brother Raju Kher is seen cutting his hair with a trimmer as their mother shoots them. The actor is seen saying that the job is done very fast. Sharing the video, Anupam wrote, "“We are not bald. We are just taller than our hair!!” That was a quickest haircut. #Brothers #JaldiHoGaya @rajukherofficial"

The video earned much attention from other celebrities as well as the fans. Russell Peters wrote, "Holy shit! You guys look like twins!!!" An Instagram user said, "The humble bathroom of a superstar. It's a real pleasure to find out that even you use brown tape to cover the gap between exhaust fan and window frame." Another said, "Ram Laxman."

Recently, Anupam Kher streamed his autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta hai on his newly launched website. Directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, the play shows many interesting stories from the actor's life like his first meeting with legendary actor Dilip Kumar. Before the release of the play, Anupam shared a video with his fans telling about the play and said that it will encourage people to not lose hope and keep trying for their ultimate aim.

He said, "About a month back, I realised that we had shot 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai', the play that I have been doing for the last 15 years. It's about my failures, disasters...it's an autobiography. And I laugh at all those things. We had shot the whole play a few years ago, not for the reason of putting it up somewhere, but just to have a record of it. It was done on HD by professional people. During this pandemic time, I saw it again just like that. And I realised that it's a play about optimism and hope. It's a play about never giving up."

"And that's how I look at my life, that's how I have been able to do so many things because at a very young age, my father told me that 'failure is an event, never a person'. So that has stayed with me all my life and I have never really worried about failure, and I am an optimist," he added.

