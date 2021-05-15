Anupam Kher donates oxygen concentrators, BiPAP machines to BMC for COVID crisis

Image Source : TWITTER/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher

Amid raging COVID 19 cases, the country is facing a severe shortage of medical equipment like oxygen concentrators, BiPAP machine among many other things. Given the situation, veteran actor Anupam Kher has stepped up to help those in need by donating some of them to BMC. On Saturday, the actor shared details of the same.

"We at #ProjectHealIndia & #AnupamKherFoundation were humbled to make a small contribution of 5 Resmed #Bipap machines & 5 #OxygenConcentrators to @mybmc for their selfless #CoronaWarriors!! @anupamcares @AshTewariMD @BharatForgeLtd #DoingOurBit #StayStrongIndia," he wrote in a tweet.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares helpful post on how to cope with COVID-anxiety

For the unversed, Kher's foundation, called the Anupam Kher Foundation, partnered up with Ashutosh Tewari (Global Cancer Foundation, USA) and Baba Kalyani (Bharat Forge, India), for a new project called "Project Heal India". Through this initiative, the organisations will provide critical equipment and other life supporting devices to needy institutions and hospitals across India.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan buys oxygen concentrators from Poland, donates ventilators to BMC

"We are honoured and humbled to team up with Global Cancer Foundation and Bharat Forge, India to provide lifesaving equipment and medical supplies to people in need. The fact that many people are coming forward to selflessly help others is heartening," Anupam Kher told IANSlife.

Kher added that, "The first consignment of care supplies like ventilators, non-invasive ventilation devices and oxygen concentrators has arrived. We hope more people will join forces to ensure that India comes out of this pandemic soon."

For more entertainment news click here!