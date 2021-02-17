Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ANUJA JOSHI Anuja Joshi on 'Hello Mini' role: 'Mini and I have grown together

Actress Anuja Joshi is excited about the upcoming season of the psychological thriller web series, Hello Mini. She says her protagonist in the show and she have grown together. The story follows the protagonist who is relentlessly stalked by a stranger, almost gets killed, and becomes a key suspect in a murder.

"The psychological thriller is a genre that revolves around complex relationships between obsessive and pathological characters. The stranger continues to petrify Mini in season two as well. 'Hello Mini' season one received a lot of love from viewers. I've constantly been asked when the second edition would release and I am excited now that it is here," said Anuja.

"For me, Mini and I have grown together and it is her bravery and undaunted attitude that keeps me wanting more of her. This edition will see her entrapped in a dangerous game, stuck in a maze of questions and unimaginable dares that will determine whether she can stay alive."

Directed by Arjun Srivasstava, the show also features Mrinal Dutt in a pivotal role. "There's drama, entertainment, some nail-biting moments and the classic mystery of who the Stranger is that promises to keep the audience wanting to see more," said Mrinal.

Earlier, Anuja took to her Instagram and shared a trailer of the web series. Sharing the same she wrote, "You guys have been asking for it. And I can finally say, here it is! Hello Mini Season 2 out soon! the stranger is back.Kya iss baar Mini jaan paayegi apne stranger ki sachhai?"

The 10-episode second season of Hello Mini also featuring Gaurav Chopra, Anshul Pandey, Nikhita Chopra, Darshana Banik, Vinit Sharma, Abhinav Sharma, Ambika Nayak, and Joy Sengupta. It streams on MX Player from February 26.