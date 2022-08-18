Anjali Arora moves over leaked MMS video controversy, shuts down trolls with a strong reply | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAL BHAYANI, ANJALI ARORA Anjali Arora

Anjali Arora has been in news lately owing to her viral videos. after Lock upp, she caught attention with her performance in music video Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re. At the same time, an alleged MMS video of hers got leaked on social media. While the social media star had denied her involvement in the same saying it's a fake one, Anjali continues to be the talk of the town.

Recently, when Anjali stepped out, she was papped and questioned about the same. Seems like she has moved over the alleged leaked MMS video controversy. Reacting to the news reports and the trolls, Anjali gave a befitting response. "Those who cannot match you start defaming the person. People can do whatever they want. Let them. I f***ing don't care about anyone," she is heard saying in the video. Watch here:

Earlier, when in an interview Anjali was asked about the controversy, she said, "Mujhe nhi pta ki ye kya kar rhe hain log. Mera naam lgakr mera photo lgakr keh rhe hain this is Anjali. I don't know kyun kar rhe hain in logon ne hi to mujhe bnaya hai. Inki bhi family hai..meri bhi family hai. Meri family bhi sare videos dekhti hai. Sometimes I feel ki jab main ye sab cheezein dekhti hun ki ye kyun kar rhe hain jisme main hun hi nhi. Jisme main hun hi nhi usko itna kyun faila rhe hain..youtube par faltu ki cheezein views ke liye. Anjali Arora ka mms. Mere bhi hai hain, family hai...chote bhai hain jo ye dekhte hain."

The actress added, "Theek hai aap kisi ko badnaam karna chahte ho..but is trah see yaar. Kehte haina jab kisi ki barabri na ho paye toh usko badnaam karna shuru kardo. Toh bass yhi sab kar rhe hain."

Anjali is an Instagram sensation with over 11.7 million followers. she got her big break in television when she was selected to participate in Kangana Ranaut's hosted reality show Lock Upp.

Don't miss these:

After Anjali Arora's alleged MMS video leak, actress trolled for Independence Day post; here's why

Anjali Arora sizzles in white ethnic wear for ‘Saiyaan Dil Mein Aana Re’ promotions

Who is Anjali Arora? Know all about social media star whose alleged MMS video leaked online

Latest Entertainment News