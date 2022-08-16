After Anjali Arora's alleged MMS video leak, actress trolled for Independence Day post; here's why

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Anjali Arora

Anjali Arora's alleged MMS video leak made quite some noise on social media. Thanks to her Instagram Reels, she was already a popular face on social media. Her popularity grew when she appeared on Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp. Post the reality show, she was seen in multiple music videos. She also caught her name in controversy when it was alleged that MMS video of hers got leaked online. While Anjali quashed the video and photos, they still got a lot of attention. And, now another video of Anjali where she is seen posing with the National Flag has upset a certain section of netizens.

Anjali Arora Trolled

In the pap video, Anjali is seen wearing a crop top and jeans and holding the flag in her hand. Many feel she is disrespecting the national by posing with it in a 'revealing' outfit. Several others slammed her for gaining attention and posing with the flag like a prop. Soon after paparazzi Viral Bhayani posted the video on his Instagram account, netizens rushed to it and trolled Anjali Arora brutally. Take a look at the video and photos:

Allegedly Anjali Arora's MMS Video Leaked Online

Some time back, photos and videos apparently featuring Anjali Arora went viral. Many claimed that it is a leaked MMS of the actress. During a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anjali opened up and broke her silence on the controversy.

She said, "Mujhe nhi pta ki ye kya kar rhe hain log. Mera naam lgakr mera photo lgakr keh rhe hain this is Anjali. I don't know kyun kar rhe hain in logon ne hi to mujhe bnaya hai. Inki bhi family hai..meri bhi family hai. Meri family bhi sare videos dekhti hai. Sometimes I feel ki jab main ye sab cheezein dekhti hun ki ye kyun kar rhe hain jisme main hun hi nhi. Jisme main hun hi nhi usko itna kyun faila rhe hain..youtube par faltu ki cheezein views ke liye. Anjali Arora ka mms. Mere bhi hai hain, family hai...chote bhai hain jo ye dekhte hain."

The actress added, "Theek hai aap kisi ko badnaam karna chahte ho..but is trah see yaar. Kehte haina jab kisi ki barabri na ho paye toh usko badnaam karna shuru kardo. Toh bass yhi sab kar rhe hain."

Anjali Arora's 'Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re' Video

Meanwhile, Anjali Arora has given a new twist to the classic number, 'Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re', which was sung originally for the 1951 movie 'Bahar' by Shamshad Begum and was picturised on Vyjayanthimala. The original version was composed by S.D. Burman, but the track has been given a new spin with Gourov Dasgupta's music, Shruti Rane's vocals and contemporary dance moves by Anjali.

