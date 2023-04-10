Anil Kapoor works out shirtless at -110° C as he preps for Fighter; fans REACT | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANIL KAPOOR Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor, known to be one of the fittest actors of his generation, is often lauded by the audience for his youthful looks at the age of 66. The actor once again left the audience stunned when he worked out in subzero temperature. The 'Parinda' actor recently posted videos in which he was seen working out in minus 110 degree Celcius with the help of an oxygen mask. Anil is currently busy with his next film 'Fighter' which also stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Akshay Oberoi, and he is not leaving any stone unturned to achieve the desired fitness levels for the film since it's an action film and demands a lot physically from actors.

In the video, Anil Kapoor is seen undergoing cryotherapy. He can be seen working out shirtless in an enclosed area with temperatures that are unfathomable. In the second video, the actor also showed a thumbs-up sign while jumping and jogging. He wrote in the caption: "Naughty at 40 ka time gaya...its time to be Sexy at 60...#fightermodeon."

Soon after Anil posted the video, members of the film fraternity and his fans flooded the comments section with appreciation for the actor's dedication and single-point focus to excel at such an age. Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, who was recently seen in 'Zwigato', wrote: "Wah wah wah. mujhe b karna hai." Actress Tisca Chopra commented: 'Wow."

A fan wrote: "Did I just read -110 or I need to get my eyes checked." Another said, "One of the comments also read, "@anilskapoor for millions and trillions of people you are and will remain as the greatest inspiration hats off."

Earlier, Anil Kapoor shared a video in which he can be seen running on the treadmill while wearing a blue oxygen mask over his face in the video. Neetu Kapoor, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Jackie Shroff, Huma Qureshi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh praised him for working hard to prepare for the role.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor was last seen in The Night Manager with Aditya Roy Kapur. It is a high-octane thriller wrapped in lavish drama and picturesque sights, and also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl. The spy-thriller series is a Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager'. Anil Kapoor is seen essaying the role of a powerful philanthropist while Aditya Roy Kapur is the night manager.

