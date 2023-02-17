INSIDE The Night Manager Screening: Arjun-Malaika can't stop laughing; check photos and videos

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Inside photos from The Night Manager Screening

The Night Manager, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's much-awaited web series, has finally been released on Disney Plus Hotstar. The show has already become the talk of the town with viewers praising Aditya for his performance. Earlier it was reported that Hrithik Roshan was roped in for The Night Manager but due to unknown reasons, Aditya Roy Kapur replaced him. On Thursday, the makers hosted a star-studded screening of the Hotstar web series which was attended by all the big Bollywood names.

While all the celebrities posed for the paparazzi at The Night Manager screening, the inside photos from the event shows how much fun they all had. In one of the photos, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Sonam Kapoor can be seen laughing hard while in another picture Arjun can be seen standing on the seats with his arms open. More photos show Bhumi Pednekar, Masaba Gupta, Sanya Malhotra and others posing for selfies.

Meanwhile, 'The Night Manager' is a high-octane thriller wrapped in lavish drama and picturesque sights, and also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl. The spy-thriller series is a Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager'. Anil Kapoor is seen essaying the role of a powerful philanthropist while Aditya Roy Kapur is the night manager.

