Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita celebrate 36 years of togetherness: Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt anniversary wish

It's 36 years of togetherness and counting for Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor. The beloved couple is celebrating their wedding anniversary today and, daughter Sonam Kapoor, who is in Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja and family, is totally missing her parents on the special occasion. The Veere Di Wedding actress shared a series of adorable pictures of her parents and said that their love story "is the best kind filled with love laughter and family and because angst only belongs in films not real life",
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a heartfet wedding anniversary note for parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor which said, "Happy happy anniversary parents.. I love you so much and miss you so much. 36 years married and 11 years of dating! Insane ! Your love story is the best kind filled with love laughter and family and because angst only belongs in films not real life. Love you love you love you ps ( you both also produced the three most confident and crazy children ) we hope we make you proud!".
Meanwhile, Sunita Kapoor had the most adorable anniversary wish for Anil Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture with her man and wrote, "My Husband is My Happy Place” Happy 36th anniversary.. love you beyond time".
Anil Kapoor won hearts with an emotional video message on his Instagram on the occasion of his wedding anniversary.
#SoundOn 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘧 𝘢 𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘺... 𝘖𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘪𝘧 𝟷𝟽𝘵𝘩 𝘔𝘢𝘺, 𝘐 𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘯 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘧𝘪𝘭𝘮 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘣𝘪𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘱 𝘪𝘯 𝘮𝘺 𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘳, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘯 𝟷𝟾𝘵𝘩 𝘔𝘢𝘺 𝘐 𝘵𝘰𝘰𝘬 𝘢𝘯 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘣𝘪𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘱... 𝘐 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘺 𝘨𝘪𝘳𝘭𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘚𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘢 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘴𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘮𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘧𝘦... 𝘗𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴, 𝘸𝘦 𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘢𝘴 𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭! 𝘈𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘭𝘦𝘵 𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘸 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘴𝘰 𝘮𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘧𝘰𝘳! Watch out for our wedding story tomorrow... @kapoor.sunita
Younger daughter Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Happy 36 years of marriage and 11 years of dating.I got exhausted just writing that. Love you both.Edit-P.S @harshvarrdhankapoor isn’t photoshopped he just has that energy. But I wouldn’t put it past him to make that request".