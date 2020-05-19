Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SONAMKAPOOR Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita celebrate 36 years of togetherness: Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt anniversary wish

It's 36 years of togetherness and counting for Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor. The beloved couple is celebrating their wedding anniversary today and, daughter Sonam Kapoor, who is in Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja and family, is totally missing her parents on the special occasion. The Veere Di Wedding actress shared a series of adorable pictures of her parents and said that their love story "is the best kind filled with love laughter and family and because angst only belongs in films not real life",

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a heartfet wedding anniversary note for parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor which said, "Happy happy anniversary parents.. I love you so much and miss you so much. 36 years married and 11 years of dating! Insane ! Your love story is the best kind filled with love laughter and family and because angst only belongs in films not real life. Love you love you love you ps ( you both also produced the three most confident and crazy children ) we hope we make you proud!".

Meanwhile, Sunita Kapoor had the most adorable anniversary wish for Anil Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture with her man and wrote, "My Husband is My Happy Place” Happy 36th anniversary.. love you beyond time".

Anil Kapoor won hearts with an emotional video message on his Instagram on the occasion of his wedding anniversary.

Younger daughter Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Happy 36 years of marriage and 11 years of dating.I got exhausted just writing that. Love you both.Edit-P.S @harshvarrdhankapoor isn’t photoshopped he just has that energy. But I wouldn’t put it past him to make that request".

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage