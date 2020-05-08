Anil Kapoor shares fun moments with wife Sunita Kapoor over a game of carrom, shares pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anil Kapoor shares fun moments with wife over a game of carrom, shares pics

Anil Kapoor and Sunita’s love story is stuff of legends. The couple tied the knot in 1984 after dating for over 10 years. This power-couple of Bollywood is a perfect example of togetherness and love. Recently, Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita have found lots of time to hone their carrom skills. Anil Kapoor shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, where the two can be seen engaged in their carrom wars. In one frame, he is seen taking aim. In another, a monochrome picture, the two seem to be enjoying the board game. Anil sits on a gym ball.

"And the winner is.... Me (Obviously)! " he wrote.

Anil's daughter, actress Sonam, took to the comment section and wrote: "Miss you both so so much can't wait to see you."

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra commented: "Wah !! Love the way u are sitting and balancing on that ball!! Kya baat hai. "

The actor's son-in-law Anand Ahuja wrote: "Nice shoes (pic 2)."

Recently, Anil Kapoor shared a few fitness tips, revealing how has maintained a fit physique over the years -- that too without consumption of supplements.

"I made this post not to show off or talk myself up, but to pass on some simple advice on. When it comes to body building, nothing is beyond us. At different ages we can work differently to achieve great results. If you''re asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process," he wrote on Instagram.

(With IANS Inputs)

