Anil Kapoor shares fun moments with wife Sunita Kapoor over a game of carrom, shares pics

Anil Kapoor and Sunita’s love story is stuff of legends. The couple tied the knot in 1984 after dating for over 10 years. This power-couple of Bollywood is a perfect example of togetherness and love. Recently, Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita have found lots of time to hone their carrom skills. Anil Kapoor shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, where the two can be seen engaged in their carrom wars. In one frame, he is seen taking aim. In another, a monochrome picture, the two seem to be enjoying the board game. Anil sits on a gym ball.
"And the winner is.... Me (Obviously)! " he wrote.
Anil's daughter, actress Sonam, took to the comment section and wrote: "Miss you both so so much can't wait to see you."
Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra commented: "Wah !! Love the way u are sitting and balancing on that ball!! Kya baat hai. "
The actor's son-in-law Anand Ahuja wrote: "Nice shoes (pic 2)."
Recently, Anil Kapoor shared a few fitness tips, revealing how has maintained a fit physique over the years -- that too without consumption of supplements.
"I made this post not to show off or talk myself up, but to pass on some simple advice on. When it comes to body building, nothing is beyond us. At different ages we can work differently to achieve great results. If you''re asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process," he wrote on Instagram.
I made this post not to show off or talk myself up, but to pass on some simple advice on. When it comes to body building, nothing is beyond us. At different ages we can work differently to achieve great results. If you're asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process. My trainer Marc and I have been talking about doing this kind of rebuild of my body for as many years as we have been together, which is 6 years! Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations or family time. Every year we would say we - this year for sure. Now in these very difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do. Strengthen your body, build muscle, build immunity, build flexibility. Respect your body. We might never have this much time available to us ever again. 📸 @marcyogimead
(With IANS Inputs)