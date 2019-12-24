Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anil Kapoor’s first look from Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani’s film Malang

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has turned 63 today. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Malang shared his look and it is all hearts. The photo shows Anil in a salt and pepper look, flaunting his infectious smile and donning sunglasses. It appears that he will play the role of a cop in the film. Anil Kapoor himself shared the poster of the film and wrote, “MALANG on my Birthday!”

Other than Anil Kapoor, Malang also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. It is directed by Mohit Suri. Talking about the film and his character. Kunal earlier said, "It's an interesting film. It's got a lot of shades to it. It has me playing a cop again, it's a very interesting part and I am looking forward to it. I am very excited to be working with Anil Kapoor because I have always been a die hard fan of his work. I just worked with Aditya recently in 'Kalank' and it's lovely to be back but most importantly to get associated with my first director Mohit Suri again. I am very excited to be back with him.”

Even Disha was very excited to kickstart the shooting of the film and revealed that she related with her character when director Mohit Suri narrated the script. She said, "When Mohit sir narrated the film to me, I loved the character role I had in the film. It was amazing. I do relate to the film and that you will find out when you see the film.”

The makers have already released a few looks and posters of the film. Have a look-

View this post on Instagram MALANG A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on Nov 16, 2019 at 8:29am PST

