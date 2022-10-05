Wednesday, October 05, 2022
     
Angad Bedi & Neha Dhupia visit Golden Temple on son's first birthday, seek blessings | Photos

Angad Bedi and his wife, Neha Dhupia, celebrated their son Guriq Singh's first birthday in the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The pair posted sneak peeks from their visit on social media.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: October 05, 2022 23:34 IST
Angad Bedi and his actress-turned-chat show host wife, Neha Dhupia, celebrated their son Guriq Singh's first birthday at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The couple, along with their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, made the choice to return to Amritsar, where they were raised, to spend happy times with their children and Angad's father, former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi.

Neha Dhupia took to social media and shared the pictures from their visit. Her caption read, "Blessed… #satnamwaheguruੴ  #wahegurumehrkre."

The kids travelled to Amritsar along with Neha, whereas Angad went to Delhi to accompany father Bishan Singh Bedi to Amritsar. The couple chose this itinerary over any kind of theme or lavish party.

Angad, who was seen in the short film 'The List', said in a statement: "For me, family comes before anything else. It's my son's birthday and I wanted to make sure that they spend some time with their grandfather as well, because the bond they share is extremely special."

Both Angad's and Neha's families belong to Amritsar hence they decided to celebrate their son's first birthday there. Also Bishan Singh wanted his grandson's first birthday celebrations to happen at Amritsar at the Golden Temple.

"With God's grace, I have everything that I need. To say thank you, all of us are travelling to Amritsar to express our gratitude at The Golden Temple. Birthdays have always been extremely intimate and private for our family and we like them that way", Angad added.

The actor's last project was a streaming short film, 'The List', which also starred Kirti Kulhari, his co-star from 'Pink'. The film is available to stream on Amazon miniTV.

