Sidharth Malhotra opens up on receiving Rs 7000 as first pay, says 'My family never took me seriously'

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry today. The actor has proved his mettle over the years and has risen to become one of the most bankable actors in showbiz. He made his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, and since then he has never looked back. Post debut, he has appeared in several films and improved with each performance. He has amassed a massive fan base. Recently, the actor opened up about receiving his first pay. He also shared his struggles and journey in showbiz.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the Shershaah actor revealed that he received Rs 7000 as his first payment, which he handed to his mother. He also stated that he did not have an account at that time.

Recalling his struggling days, the actor said, "For me being on that first film, you know getting such massive launch is a big milestone in my life. Now when I look back at 10 years okay great I thought that was the difficult part to get in there. But then I realise the struggles one has to be or go through to sustain themselves. It’s a big task to entertain this country and be in this business."

The actor further went on to say, "It's like a very far-fetched dream to stay in New Delhi and believe in a service background household middle-class household to believe that you become an actor and be on the big screen. They used to make on me. My family never used to take me seriously. Because it was not something I was open about it as I was a kid. I wasn’t like there. It was only in my late teens I started facing still cameras and all and then that whole thing. People started seeing different aspects."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in "Thank God" with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Nora Fatehi. The film is set for release on October 24th, 2022. Besides this, the actor will also be seen in Yodha. He is currently shooting for the film.

