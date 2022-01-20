Anchal Singh overwhelmed with fans' love for her role of Purva in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Thursday, January 20, 2022
     
In the thriller Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Anchal Singh's character Purva is the daughter of a powerful politician, driven by dangerous desire and passion, she pursues a simpleton Vikrant, played by Tahir Raj Bhasin. 

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 20, 2022 18:36 IST
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein actor Anchal Singh
Image Source : ANCHAL SINGH

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein actor Anchal Singh

A pulpy and riveting thriller with a great storyline, Netflix's Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein makes a refreshing change from the usual gender dynamic on screen which is being highly praised. Anchal Singh who essays the unique character of Purva has  garnered praise and immense love for her role. Her bold, intense and enigmatic portrayal has intrigued and appealed to the audience, keeping them hooked to the story.

Humbled by the positive reaction, Anchal Singh said, “I am overwhelmed & honoured by the response I am getting since the series has come out. It is humbling to see the praise from fans on social media. I am blown away by the love and affection people have shown to the character. Purva is complex and fierce while being elegant and pure at the same time. These different and diverse shades of the character is what attracted me most to the part and I'm surely going to carry this role close to my heart for years to come.”

In the thriller, Purva is the daughter of a powerful politician, driven by dangerous desire and passion, she pursues a simpleton Vikrant, played by Tahir Raj Bhasin. 

Th eseries also stars Shweta Tripathi and Saurabh Shukla and released on Netflix on January 14.

