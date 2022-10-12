Ananya Panday wraps ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, calls it wholesome and cathartic experience

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY Ananya Panday wraps up Kho Gaye Hum Kahan shoot

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday on Wednesday said she has completed filming for her upcoming feature “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan”. Billed as "a coming of digital-age story" of three friends in Mumbai, the film stars Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead. The actor shared the update on her official Instagram page.

“My boys!!! We made a movie. It’s a wrap on ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ - the most fulfilling, wholesome, explorative & cathartic experience. I didn’t know it was possible to love so many people at once but that’s what I felt every single day on set, for every single person associated with this film,” the 23-year-old actress wrote.

Panday said she is now best friends with co-stars Chaturvedi, with whom she first shared screen space in 2022's "Gehraiyaan", and Gourav.

“@siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh it’s crazy how much we’ve become our characters through this journey, I feel the bond they share so strongly with you two. The best friends and co actors a girl could ask for,” she added in her post. ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda shares BTS video from Liger's training session, talks about 'mistakes and success'

“Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” is directed by debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh, who co-wrote the script with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Panday thanked Singh for trusting her with his first film, adding she hopes to make the director proud. The movie is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani-led Excel Entertainment and Zoya and Reema’s banner Tiger Baby.

Panday said she is blessed to have collaborated with such celebrated producers on this movie. “@zoieakhtar @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @reemakagti1 I always dreamed of working with you all in some way and I couldn’t have thought of a better way - thank you for trusting me,” she said.

Also starring Kalki Koechlin, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” is scheduled to be released next year.

Meanwhile, Ananya was recently seen in Puri Jagannadh's 'Liger', alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, marking Vijay's Bollywood debut. Touted as one of the biggest South Indian films, Liger tanked miserably at the box office. The Puri Jagannadh directorial featured VD as the titular MMA fighter boxer. Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles. ALSO READ: Farah Khan tells Ananya she 'could have been her mommy' as actress shares pics with dad Chunky Panday

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News