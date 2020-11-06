Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol name their son Veer; share first photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMRITA_RAO_INSTA Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol names their son Veer; share first photos

Actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol were blessed with a baby boy on November 1. The actress had shared that she is open to suggestions by fans for the name of their son. Looks like the duo has finalised the name and it is Veer. Taking to Instagram, RK Anmol announced that the couple has decided to call their son Veer. He wrote, "Hello World... Meet Our Son #Veer... He is lookin at his 1st BroFist frm YOU !!! Seek Your Blessings ~Amrita Rao RJ Anmol~"

Amrita Rao reposted the same post by her husband which also consists of the couple's hands along with a small fist of their baby boy. Check out the post here-

Earlier, the actress announced the arrival of their son with a quirky post. In a note, she shared, "Buoy O Boy... Yes, It's a 'Boy'...! Amrita and the baby are doing perfectly fine. So much love pouring in... we feel blessed! Thank you. As we complete 11 years of our relationship. Couldn't asked for a better gift... Baby names suggestions are welcome."

On October 19, Amrita had revealed that she is nine-month pregnant by posting a cute photo posing with Anmol while cradling her baby bump. The actor looked pretty in a white mini dress while RJ was seen in a black T-Shirt and white shorts.

She wrote, "For YOU it’s the 10th Month...But for US, it's THE 9th !!!Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long) But It's True ... the Baby is Coming Soon... An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families...... Thank you universe..And thank you ALL..Keep blessing "

ALSO READ | Amrita Rao talks about her link ups with Shahid Kapoor, says ‘He was in a relationship’

On the work front, Amrita Rao and seen a part of many popular Bollywood films like Main Hoon Na, Vivaah, Life Ho Toh Aise and others.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage