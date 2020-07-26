Amitabh Bachchan sings in Covid ward at night, shares lesser known side effects of treatment

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan sings in Covid ward at night

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is undergoing treatment for COVID19 at Nanavati Hospital's COVID ward. He tested positive for the novel coronavirus on July 12 and was rushed to the hospital. While staying in the isolation ward, the actor has been connecting with his fans through his social media and blog. Recently, he shared in his blog that he sings in the COVID ward at night and also talked about the lesser-known side effects of the treatment on the mental state of the patients.

Big B wrote, "In the darkness of the night and the shiver of the cold room , I sing .. eyes shut in attempted sleep .. there is no one about or around .. and the freedom to be able to do that will extend I know if in the Will of the Almighty there is release ..The after care has ever been the deciding and most valuable time on recovery after the incident of medical professional doctoring in the patient life ..As days pass more and more research jumps upon us in brave waves of new found observing .. and as one goes through the detailed explanations and writings , one is quite astonished by some of the more basic behaviours of the after the discharge .."

He added, "There is one note of matter that seems trivial but it is a factor .. the mental conditions and the effects of the disease .. clinically, medically all that is known to be effective , yet very little is known that remains hidden unseen and not visible .. matters of the mind often are not .. The mental state sparks from the stark reality that the CoViD patient , put in hospitalised isolation , never gets to see another human .. for weeks .."

"There are the nurses and the doctors on visit and medicine care .. but they ever appear in PPE units .. you never get to know who they are , what are their features, expressions because they are forever covered in the units for protection .. all white beings about .. almost robotic in their presence .. they deliver what is prescribed and leave .. leave because longer stay has the fear of contamination .. "

The actor also shared that the doctors who treat him cannot lend the hand of assurance and the best thing to do is talk to other patients over video call. He wrote, "The World has not found a fool proof methodology on the disease .. every case is different .. each day a new symptom is under observation and research .. Never before has the medical realm been so handicapped .. not just one or two regions .. the entire Universe .. Trial and error were never in such great demand than now .."

Earlier on Saturday, Big B also took to Twitter to laud a special talent by sharing her video of singing Ed Sheeran's song Shape Of You. He was all praise for her as she mixed Karnatak and Western pop music. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "My music partner and dear friend sent me this .. I do not know who this is but I can just say “You are a very special talent, God bless you .. keep up the good work .. you have brightened my day in the Hospital like never before. Mixing Karnatak & Western pop.. amazing!" alongside her video.

T 3605 - My music partner and dear friend sent me this .. I do not know who this is but I can just say “You are a very special talent, God bless you .. keep up the good work .. you have brightened my day in the Hospital like never before. Mixing Karnatak & Western pop.. amazing!" pic.twitter.com/9YfkXDopnP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 25, 2020

There were reports that Amitabh Bachchan had undergone the second COVID19 test and his results are negative. While fans were elated to hear it, Big B rubbished the rumours with a strong-worded tweet. He wrote, ".. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!" He also retweeted a tweet posted by a fan that read: "That's playing with someone's privacy. Why do media play with people's emotions? Take Care Sir Ji."

.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !! https://t.co/uI2xIjMsUU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2020

