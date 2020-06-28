Sunday, June 28, 2020
     
  5. Amitabh Bachchan shares photo of his three generations and it is too cute for words

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan in his latest Instagram post can be seen cheerfully posing with his son Abhishek Bachchan and grandson Agastya Nanda. Interestingly, the three of them wore similar kind of clothes comprising of white kurta-pajama.

New Delhi Updated on: June 28, 2020 7:25 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping us going amid the COVID-19 crisis, thanks to his encouraging and entertaining social media posts. Counted as one of the most active celebrities, the Bollywood actor every now and then treats fans with life lessons, throwback photos, father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poetry, meaningful thoughts, and almost everything under the sun. Yet again, he has left his fans super impressed with an old picture he shared on Instagram featuring the three generations--Big B, son Abhishek Bachchan and grandson Agastya Nanda (son of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta). Not just the photo, but the quirky caption posted alongside revealing how the folded hands in the still were unplanned will leave a smile on your face.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, the 'Don' actor shared the old photograph in which the three of them were seen wearing same clothes comprising of white kurta-pajama. The caption along the post read, "Father .. Son .. Grandson .. some years ago .. the folded hands are unplanned .. just happened."

Have a look:

The photo was loved and liked by his fans. Not only this, but Rishi Kapoor's dauhter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also commented on the same and wrote, "Adorable god bless with a heart emoji."

Just recently, he appreciated author Amish's latest book SUHELDEV and wrote, "Amish ... the irrepressible @authoramish .. brings out his new fresh work .. " SUHELDEV , the King who saved India" .. his passion and his writing have been the kind 'you start and never put down' till its over ! .. there's a scramble in my home for the copy !"

In the times when the world is fighting a pandemic, Amitabh Bachchan's positive posts bring a ray of hope. His recent post was an example of the same as he shared a picture of some doves who are considered a symbol of peace and wrote, ".. in the end nothing but the purity of peace prevails .. embrace it .. !"

The latest post that caught everyone's attention was the one in which Big B revealed the Hindi translation of a 'mask.' Sharing a photo of himself wearing a Gulabo Sitabo themed mask, he wrote, "मिल गया ! मिल गया ! मिल गया ! बहुत परिश्रम के बाद , MASK का अनुवाद मिल गया !After a lot of hard work by Ef Vb, he did the translation of 'MASK', in Hindi : *"नासिकामुखसंरक्षक कीटाणुरोधक वायुछानक वस्त्रडोरीयुक्तपट्टिका ! nasikamukhsanrakshak keetaanurodhak vayuchanak vastrdoriyuktpattika."

Meanwhile, have a look at some other intriguing posts made by the actor here:

View this post on Instagram

Art work for our film MILI .. Jaya and me .. and my first drunk scene .. much before mirror scene of AAA , Satte pe Satta and HUM or Shakti

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

View this post on Instagram

“मन का हो तो अच्छा ; मन का ना हो तो ज़्यादा अच्छा " बाबूजी ने जब मुझे मेरे जीवन के एक विचलित मोड़ पर ये सिखाया , तो समझ में नहीं आया । जो मन का ना हो वो ज़्यादा अच्छा कैसे हो सकता है । फिर जब उन्होंने समझाया तो समझ गया । 'अगर तुम्हारे मन का नहीं हो रहा है , तो वो ईश्वर के मन का हो रहा है , और ईश्वर हमेशा , तुम्हारा अच्छा ही चाहेगा , इस लिए ज़्यादा अच्छा !'

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

On the professional front, he was last seen in Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo that released on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video. The film also featured Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. Next, he has Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, Chehre with Emraan Hashmi and sports drama Jhund in the pipeline.

Watch Gulabo Sitabo trailer here:

 

                                                                                                                 

