Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth to attend opening ceremony of IFFI 2019 in Goa

The 50th edition of the Indian Film Festival of India (IFFI) will reunite two superstars of Indian cinema as Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth will attend the grand opening ceremony. The former co-stars were last together at the 45th edition of the film festival back in 2014. The Stalwarts of Indian Cinema Shri @SrBachchan & Shri @rajinikanth will grace the #IFFI2019 Opening Ceremony after their appearance together at 45th IFFI in 2014",a tweet from the official handle of IFFI 2019 read.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also announced the news on social media and said, "The two stalwarts - #Rajinikanth and #AmitabhBachchan - will attend the opening ceremony of the 50th edition of #IFFIGoa on 20 Nov 2019... Shankar Mahadevan to enthrall audiences with fusion music at the opening".

Rajinikanth will be honoured with a special icon award at the ceremony. Making the big announcement, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced had Rajinikanth will be conferred with the Icon of Golden Jubilee award for his contribution to Indian cinema. Overwhelmed with the honour, the veteran actor had expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government for the prestigious honour.

This isn’t the first time that Rajinikanth will be honoured at the ceremony. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, along with Arun Jaitley, had also conferred the veteran actor with a special centenary award in 2014.

I thank the government of India for this prestigious honour bestowed upon me on the golden jubilee of the International film festival of India 🙏🏻#IFFI2019 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 2, 2019

Apart from Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan will be also be honoured with a special tribute at the event. It is reported that Big B’s six movies, including Sholay, Piku, Black, Deewar, Badla and Paa will be screened at IIFF 2019.

"Amitabh Bachchan has picked six films for IFFI, each one for a special reason. These movies include iconic films like Sholay and Deewar to this year’s release Badla. While Sholay was a masterpiece, which started a different genre of cinema, Piku is one of the best films of recent times", a source was quoted as saying to Times of India.

