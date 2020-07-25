You have brightened my day: Amitabh Bachchan praises special talent singing Shape Of You

Image Source : TWITTER/SRBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan praises special talent singing Shape Of You

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital, undergoing COVID19 treatment. The actor is making sure to connect with his fans without fail who has been continuously praying for his speedy recovery. After dedicating a post for his huge fan base, the superstar lauded a special talent by sharing her video of singing Ed Sheeran's song Shape Of You. Big B was all praise for her as she mixed Karnatak and Western pop music.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "My music partner and dear friend sent me this .. I do not know who this is but I can just say “You are a very special talent, God bless you .. keep up the good work .. you have brightened my day in the Hospital like never before. Mixing Karnatak & Western pop.. amazing!"" alongside her video.

Watch it here-

T 3605 - My music partner and dear friend sent me this .. I do not know who this is but I can just say “You are a very special talent, God bless you .. keep up the good work .. you have brightened my day in the Hospital like never before. Mixing Karnatak & Western pop.. amazing!" pic.twitter.com/9YfkXDopnP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 25, 2020

Earlier on Friday, Big B dedicated a heartfelt post for his fans who would gather around his house Jalsa to have a look at him every Sunday. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "The hands that you raise in love and support are my strength .. this I shall never ever allow to vanish from my system .. so help me God!" He also shared a picture from one of his Sunday meeting with fans in which he is seen waving at the crowd going crazy for him. Big B has always said that it is the love of his fans that has kept him healthy for so many years.

Have a look-

T 3604 - the hands that you raise in love and support are my strength .. this I shall never ever allow to vanish from my system .. so help me God ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RstlJBttsr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 24, 2020

Before this, he had shared another post thanking fans for their love and wishes. He tweeted, "In these times of trial .. the entire day is filled with your love and care .. and I can only express what best I can from here .. my immense gratitude."

T 3600 - In these times of trial .. the entire day is filled with your love and care .. and I can only express what best I can from here .. my immense gratitude .. pic.twitter.com/7ZbZauBmQG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 20, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were shifted to Nanavati Hospital after they tested positive for coronavirus. "They all (referring to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya) are ok. They are responding well to the treatment. They are in the isolation ward. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital maybe for a day or two,” a hospital source informed PTI.

Soon after the tested COVID19, their houses Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa were sealed by BMC and were declared containment zone.

