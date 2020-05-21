Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan is keeping up with fitness regime with grandson Agstya Nanda, see pic

Megstar Amitabh Bachchan has been working hard on his fitness even during the coronavirus ockdown. The 77-year-old actor has now shared a picture with his grandson Agstya Nanda from his home gym. Agstya is Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda’s son.Taking to Instagram, Big B shared the picture and wrote, "Fight .. fight the fit .. fit the fight .. reflective mirrors , laterally inverted imagery .. and the inspiration with Grandson".

Earlier, the 102 Not Out actor gave motivation for a home workout and shared a selfie saying “Keep the gym going..Build resistance...fight fight fight!”

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, actors like Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Malaika Arora among others are also maintaining their fitness regime from their homes and sharing the video and pictures with the fans.

