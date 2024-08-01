Amitabh Bachchan drops UNSEEN pics from his 1954 Boy Scouts time, calls it 'good ol’ days'

Follow us on Image Source : TUMBLR Amitabh Bachchan shares unseen pics of himself.

Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday took a trip down on memory lane after he shared a picture of himself from his childhood. To celebrate Scout Day, the actor shared an unseen picture from his collection with his fans wherein he can be seen dressed in his Scout uniform. Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, ''Those good ol’ days of Boy Scouts .. the special scarfs .. the badge .. the special salute .. Baden Powell its Founder .. and how many of those learnings still being practised.''

Check out the post:

Apart from Instagram, he even shared one more picture in his blogs, which he regularly updates for his fans. In the second picture, he poses with his classmates and teacher for a group photo.

''.. oh gosh those were the days at BHS, Allahabad .. and the scouting experiences with the troop and the visitor of the head of the Scouts from Australia and how he remembered the number of autographs he signed .. quite remarkable.. and these pictures of all rather grim looking scouts.. even I find it difficult to recognise me .. though I still remember most of the others .. strange is it not how you remember those early days and have problems remembering the recent meets,'' he wrote in his blog.

On the work front, Big B was last seen in Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD. The film also featured Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in important roles. The film went on to become the biggest grosser of 2024 and minted over Rs 1,100 crore globally. The actor is currently busy with the shooting of the next season of his popular game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Also Read: North-South clash on Independence Day: From 'Stree 2' to 'Thangalaan', check full list of films

Also Read: Vedaa Trailer: John Abraham, Sharvari join forces to 'protect Constitution of India' | WATCH