Vedaa Trailer: John Abraham, Sharvari join forces to 'protect Constitution of India' | WATCH

Trailer of John Abraham, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee-starrer Vedaa is finally out. The makers of the actioner unveiled its trailer on social media 14 days ahead of its release. Vedaa is releasing in cinemas on August 15 and is set to clash with Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer flick Khel Khel Mein at the box office. The trailer begins with Abhishek Banerjee and his goons pointing guns at John, who is lying unconscious on the ground.

Watch the trailer here:

Vedaa was recently in the news after its makers issued an official statement urging the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to secure clearance and certification from the Censor Board. The film is touted to be inspired by current events and comes from the makers of Satyameva Jayate and Batla House.

''Adhering to protocols we applied for certification well before the prescribed eight weeks to release. Our film was screened for the CBFC on June 25th. Post this, we were advanced to a revising committee review without any explanation as to what the esteemed examining committee's concerns or objections were. Since then, we have waited patiently for a revising committee to be constituted, impressed on all respected and honourable office bearers and repeatedly daily documented our appeal for certification, consideration or even an explanation. Despite this unusual delay, we have full faith in the system in place and are confident that the CBFC oblige us rightfully,'' reads the statement.

About the film

The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in a key role. This is the second time John Abraham has collaborated with director Nikkhil Advani and ZEE Studios after Batla House (2019). Nikkhil once talking about Vedaa said that it is not just a film, it is inspired by real-life events and is a reflection of our society.

