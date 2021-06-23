Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan donates ventilators, medical equipment to civic hospital in Mumbai

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has donated two high-tech ventilators and some other medical equipment to a civic-run hospital in Mumbai, the BMC said on Wednesday. According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release, besides the ventilators, the Bollywood icon has donated some other medical equipment, including monitors, C-arm image intensifier and infuser pump - collectively worth Rs 1.75 crore - to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital at Sion.

The civic body said the ventilators have been installed in the surgery department of the hospital and until now around 30 patients have undergone treatment using the equipment.

The ventilators donated by the megastar are high-tech and are being used to treat patients whose oxygen level drops or those who face difficulty in breathing, the civic body said.

Bachchan is one of the most active stars on social media and he keeps sharing quirky and inspirational posts. Months after his successful eye surgery and a long wait due to rising COVID-19 cases, Amitabh Bachchan, recently got back at work. Penning down his thoughts, the 78-year-old star shared a selfie on his Instagram handle and informed his fans that he is finally 'driving back to work'. In the self-taken photo, the 'Don' star can be seen in the car in a pangolin face mask with a printed bandana.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan recently announced that he will be a part of Deepika Padukone starrer 'The Intern'. The superstar will be taking the place of Rishi Kapoor who was earlier supposed to play the role. The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit of the same name, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

Apart from this, he will be seen in Rumi Jafry's psychological suspense drama Chehre, which also stars actor Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. BIG B has films like 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'May Day' and several others in the pipeline.

(With PTI Inputs)