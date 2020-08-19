Image Source : YOUTUBE Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar starrer 'Shakti' to get a remake? Here's what we know

Bollywood in the past few years has been recreating some classic films from the previous times. Among those are the remakes of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's cult films Agneepath and Don that turned out to be money-spinners at the box office. And now it seems another one is in the pipeline and it's none other than Ramesh Sippy's 1982 action-crime drama Shakti, that starred not only Big B but other biggies of the industry including-- Dilip Kumar, Smita Patil, Raakhee and Amrish Puri in prominent roles. For those who haven't watched the film yet, it was based on a father-son duo and is the only film to have featured Dilip Kumar as DCP Ashwini Kumar and Senior Bachchan as Vijay Kumar. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame director Shree Narayan Singh is the one who will be directing the remake.

A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, "Around 10 years ago, the idea of a remake had come up with Amitabh stepping in for Dilip Kumar as the father who, in his commitment to the force, alienates his only son, who is then caught in the crossfire between two warring gangsters.

But eventually, he loses his life to a bullet from his father’s gun. Abhishek Bachchan was to play Vijay then. The project, which was put on the backburner, is on track again, but with a different team."

Not only this, the director also confirmed the news and told the portal, "I have been working on the film for the last two years with Anjum Rajabali and Saumya Joshi penning the script. It’s a huge responsibility, which is why we are taking time to finalise the script, even though ours is more of an adaptation than a remake. The idea is to take the film on floors by next year."

Talking about the film, it was a cult-classic that bagged four Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Actor (Dilip Kumar), Best Editing and Best Screenplay.

Are you excited? So are we!

