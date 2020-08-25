Image Source : FILE IMAGE Amitabh Bachchan confesses he has nothing to post on Instagram

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday confessed that he doesn't have anything to post on Instagram. The actor shared a collage of pictures from his shoot of reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 and said that there are times when he doesn't know what to post on Insta. He also said that he is happy with fewer numbers in comparison to other stars.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Sometimes it’s prudent to accept that you really have nothing to say on INSTA tonight.. it’s not going to fetch you the 20 - 30 lakh numbers like the popular stars get .. but even the 1-2 lakhs that you get are after all 1-2 lakhs .. BE GRATEFUL FOR SMALL MERCIES"

Taking to his Blog, Big B also shared a few glimpses of the fan art and praised his followers for their talent. He wrote, "the efforts made by the Ef in the making of these keep me company .. they breathe they give strength they remain in my heart they are mine though not mine , but in belief they are ....what is it that drives them that venture out for such to spend time talent and energy to put their affection in the visual they have perceived.."

He adds, "I think that is a massive learning for me , for the technology though it remains in the know of apps., and design gurus, for me it is vacant and strange .. as is most of what the technology of management holds for me .. to manage you need to know the elements of managing yourself first, I would presume .. but when that is left for the decision and planning of dedicated personal yet not quite personal, there is the desire to let it float .. let it find its behaviour itself .. the effort to sit dictate arrange listen suggest decipher devolve evolve , is a taxing exercise for me .. if only life could be managed by itself , worked at on its own and left for me to do the studio and the work of the profession, existence would be so much more in line with the smoothness that keepers of the person .. keepers of the person they work and think for .. so simple and carefree"

Amitabh Bachchan kickstarted the shoot of his quiz reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 on Monday. Giving the sneak peek into the new way of shooting and recalling his 20 years of journey with the show, Big B shared a photo with his fans from the sets. He wrote, "It has begun .. back to work and KBC 12" Amitabh also shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, "it’s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years ! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime !!"

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has many interesting projects lined up. He will be seen in films like Chehre, Brahmastra, and Jhund.

