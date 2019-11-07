Amitabh Bachchan completes 50 years in Bollywood, son Abhishek pens heartfelt message as his biggest fan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan completes 50 years in Bollywood

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has completed 50 years in Bollywood. The actor made his acting debut with 1969 with the film Saat Hindustani that released on this day, November 7, 50 years ago. There is no denying that Big B has made a mark on Bollywood like no other actor of his generation. From a variety of roles to iconic songs and signature steps, he has given his fans enough reasons to cherish him for a lifetime.

As Big B completed 50 years in Bollywood, his son Abh9ishek Bachchan took to Instagram to share a heartwarming note with the fans about the megastar’s incredible journey. He wrote, “Not just as a son, but as an actor and a fan... We are all blessed to witness greatness! There is so much to admire, to learn and even more to appreciate. Several generations of cinema lovers get to say we lived in the times of BACHCHAN!!! Congratulations Pa on completing 50 years in the Film industry. We now await the next 50! Love you.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares Karwa Chauth special photo with wife Jaya. But crops himself out

Even at the age of 77 years, Amitabh Bachchan is doing more films in a year than any other actor in Bollywood. Fans not just love to see him donning different characters but the actor himself has been pushing his limits with every film he signs. In his debut film itself, the actor played the role of an Indian war-prisoner and Islamic poet. In Saat Hindustani, he was seen with actors like Utpal Dutt, Madhu and AK Hangal.

Amitabh Bachchan in Saat Hindustani

It is also said that Amitabh Bachchan left his Rs 1600 paying job in Kolkata to be a part of Saat Hindustani. Then he was offered to play a Punjabi or a Muslim character and he chose the Muslim character considering it will give him more space to explore acting. Big B received Rs 5000 for his debut film.

Also read: Gulabo Sitabo: Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan’s first look out

Related Video:

Unknown and interesting facts about Amitabh Bachchan

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page