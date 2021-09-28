Amid engagement rumours, Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny on his birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF, SUNNY KAUSHAL Katrina Kaif, Sunny Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be dating for a while now. However, the duo has never really spoken about their relationship status. Recently, it was said that the actors got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony and are planning to tie the knot soon. However, it turns out, there was no truth to these reports. Amidst these rumours, the actress on Tuesday took to social media to wish Vicky's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal on his birthday.

Katrina posted a photo of Sunny on her Instagram story and wrote, "May your days always be filled with sunshine, love and joy."