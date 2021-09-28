Tuesday, September 28, 2021
     
Amid engagement rumours, Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny on his birthday

Amidst these rumours, actress Katrina Kaif on Tuesday took to social media to wish Vicky Kaushal's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal on his birthday. 

New Delhi Published on: September 28, 2021 13:19 IST
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be dating for a while now. However, the duo has never really spoken about their relationship status. Recently, it was said that the actors got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony and are planning to tie the knot soon. However, it turns out, there was no truth to these reports. Amidst these rumours, the actress on Tuesday took to social media to wish Vicky's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal on his birthday. 

Katrina posted a photo of Sunny on her Instagram story and wrote, "May your days always be filled with sunshine, love and joy."

