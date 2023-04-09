Allu Arjun extends gratitude to his swarm of fans by folding his hands, says 'truly blessed'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALLUARJUN Allu Arjun extends gratitude to his swarm of fans

Allu Arjun is one of the most prominent celebrities in the Telugu cinema industry. Despite the fact that the actor works predominantly in Telugu films, he has a cult pan-India audience, and the 2021 film Pushpa is one of the reasons for this. The star recently turned 41 years old. Several celebrities sent him their best wishes on the occasion. The actor has now expressed gratitude to everyone.

On Sunday, Bunny took to his Instagram account and shared his birthday post. In the picture, he is seen with folded hands. He thanked fans and friends for their warm wishes on his birthday in the caption. The actor wrote, " Thank You all. Thank you for all the love & wishes from all over. I am truly blessed. Humbled. Gratitude Forever."

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is set to reprise his role as `Pushpa Raj` in `Pushpa 2 - The Rule`. On the eve of Icon Star Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers of Pushpa have released a unique concept video, #HuntForPushpa which announces Pushpa 2: The Rule. With the release of this video, the makers have created a promise of raising the bar a few notches more and powering imaginations of what the sequel Pushpa 2 shall behold. The film clearly looks like it will become not only a national phenomenon but a global one. Pushpa: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Amid the release of this unique video, Allu Arjun also shared the first poster of the sequel. Sharing an uncanny photo of himself, he wrote, #Pushpa2TheRule Begins!!!

Speaking about Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun created history at the box office with the success of his film. Estimated to have been produced on a budget of around Rs 200 crore, the movie emerged as the biggest grosser across markets in the months right after the third wave of the pandemic. The film was released in theatres on December 17, 2021, and has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

