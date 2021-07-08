Alia Bhatt wishes Neetu Kapoor on her 63rd birthday with precious throwback pic: 'Love You'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt wishes Neetu Kapoor on her 63rd birthday

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor rang in 63rd birthday. Last night, the Kapoors had a blast at Neetu's birthday celebrations. The festivities were attended by family members and friends including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena-Karisma, Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Samara Sahni, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. Well, a very special wish arrived from none other than Alia Bhatt. For the unversed, Alia and Neetu's son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, are dating.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia dropped a precious throwback, featuring the birthday lady, her daughter Riddhima, granddaughter Samara Sahni and Ranbir. "Happy birthday to the strongest (healthiest) and warmest of them all. Love you, Neetu Kapoor," Alia wrote.

On Neetu Kapoor's birthday eve, Riddhima shared a glimpse of her "birthday dinner." She posted a photo of herself with Neetu and brother Ranbir on Instagram and wrote, "Me and mine! Happiest birthday, Ma! We love you so much." In the photo, Neetu looked gorgeous in a blue outfit in the picture while Ranbir, as usual, looked dashing in what appears to be a back kurta.

The Kapoor family and friends gathered to celebrate. Riddhimaa shared glimpses of the family members including Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, daughters of Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor, who came together for the birthday dinner. "Family," she captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming project 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Talking about Alia, the 28-year-old actor has a lot of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in 'Gangubai Khatiawadi' helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'RRR' with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR and 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Currently, she has started shooting for her film, Darlings!

