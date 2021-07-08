PIC: Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares birthday eve post for mom

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMA KAPOOR SAHNI Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares birthday eve post for mom

On veteran actress Neetu Kapoor's birthday eve, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a glimpse of her "birthday dinner." She has turned 63 today. Riddhima posted a photo of herself with Neetu and brother Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram and wrote, "Me and mine! Happiest birthday, Ma! We love you so much." In the photo, Neetu looked gorgeous in a blue outfit in the picture while Ranbir, as usual, looked dashing in what appears to be a back kurta.

Sharing the same picture on her Instagram story, Riddhima wrote, "Birthday dinner." In the comments section of the post, fans described Neetu and her family as "the most beautiful family" and also dropped red heart icons for the trio.

Recently, Neetu shared a glimpse of what she terms her 'world' through an Instagram picture. The actress posted a fam-jam photograph, that features Alia Bhatt with her son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samaira. Flashing their million dollar smile, all pose for a happy family picture. "My world," she captioned the post.

The picture has garnered a lot of love from their fans, friends and family members. Alia's mom Soni Razdan took to the comment section and dropped heart emojis. "Alia and Ranbir look so good together," a user wrote. "The image is a feast for the eyes. God bless the couple and everyone," said another.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming project 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. She shot for the film after the death of her husband and actor Rishi Kapoor. It wasn't easy for her to resume work post Rishi Kapoor's demise.

For those unversed, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was 67. Prior to his demise, Rishi was in New York for his treatment with his wife.