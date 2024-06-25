Alia Bhatt shares pictures with Ranbir Kapoor from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's masquerade party

Follow us on Image Source : ALIA BHATT'S INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt takes internet by storm with her latest pictures with hubby Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of Bollywood's favourite couples. A masquerade party was held for the second pre-wedding function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. During this, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were also seen dressed up according to the theme of the party. Now Alia has posted these pictures on her Instagram profile, where both of them are slaying as always.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's look from the masquerade party

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor looking very glamorous in the masquerade party look. While posting these pictures, Alia Bhatt wrote in the caption, 'Sunset Club'. Alia has worn a long gown, which is in tones of grey and green. Silver work has been done on this flowy gown of Alia. The entire look of the actress is quite classy and to complete it, she carries minimal jewellery, a sleek bun and high heels. This chiffon finish gown also has a draped dupatta. Apart from this, if we talk about Ranbir Kapoor's look, he is wearing a maroon velvet blazer, white shirt, tuxedo pants and a mask on his face. The actor's look looks quite formal and classy.

See pictures here:

Ranbir and Alia will be seen in these films

Talking about the work front of both, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in 'Jigra'. Vedang Raina is in the lead role with her in this film. The actress is producing this film in collaboration with Karan Johar's production house. This is going to be Alia's debut film as a producer. Apart from this, Alia Bhatt will be seen with Vicky Kaushal and husband Ranbir Kapoor in 'Love and War'. It will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, he has many big projects in the pipeline. These days he is busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'. Apart from this, he also has 'Animal Park' and 'Brahmastra 2'.

