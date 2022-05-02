Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi earns rave review from Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan; read here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT, IRA KHAN Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Ira Khan

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film has found a new admirer in Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi was released on Netflix recently. The film chronicles the life of Gangubai Kothewali, 'madam' of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai'. The film was a box-office success and is said to be one of Alia's finest performances yet. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film has found a new admirer in Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan. Taking to Instagram, the star kid shared how she found the film inspiring and shared her take on legalising prostitution.

"You can develop a fierce will to change the wrong around you because of the trauma you experienced, making you able to ride big waves and overcome many obstacles... even then you don't manage to legalize prostitution. You can have money, intelligence, skill, connections, drive, passion and great timing... you can want it REALLY BADLY and try your genuine hardest but eradicating world hunger, stopping climate change, eliminating discrimination, achieving gender equality, systematic paradigm change...anything even slightly big that involves more than just you (because you is the only thing you have some control over)... the world is much bigger than us," she wrote.

Further, to make her point, she went on to quote The Adam Project. "'We are meant to work on problems our children will solve. You might find the odd solution here or there.... You will die before your life's work is done.' - The Adam Project. You did manage to stop one builder/organization from tearing down the homes of thousands. Gangubai took the win. She felt genuine gratitude, pride and joy from what she did manage to achieve. Are you able to appreciate your wins?"

Following the life of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s, the film is one of the biggest hits of the year as yet, amassing nearly Rs 130 crore at the box office. It was the first collaboration between Bhansali, known for films such as "Devdas", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat", and Bhatt.

The film had its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February.