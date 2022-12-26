Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor celebrate Christmas with a kiss, check their romantic photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor celebrate Christmas together

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor went all romantic as they celebrated their first Christmas celebrations after the wedding. Taking to her social media, the actress early on Monday morning shared a string of pictures from her celebrations with the Kapoor family post-marriage. One of the cutest and most loved couples in Bollywood, Alia-Ranbir also celebrated their first Christmas as Raha’s parents. Now, Alia has treated her fans with some adorable photos of her and Ranbir with the entire family and we cannot stop gushing over them.

In the first picture, Ranbir Kapoor could be seen giving a warm back hug to his wife Alia and kissing her on her cheeks as she can't stop blushing. In the picture, Alia donned a red top with a Santa hat whereas the actor looked dapper in a white shirt with an olive green beanie cap. Sharing the photos, Alia captioned, "It's the best time of year .. with the best people the world merry merry always from my family to yours."

In another picture, Alia shared a snap from the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch in which she could be seen with Ranbir, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Reema Kapoor and Babita.

On December 25, Alia's mother Soni Razdan shared a video and offered us a glimpse of the festivities. Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji also joined them in the celebrations.

For the unversed, Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, became proud parents to a baby girl last month. They have named their daughter Raha which means divine path. The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony, after dating for years.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's work front

On the movies front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023. Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Apart from this, she also has the Netflix film Heart of Stone, which marks her Hollywood debut. The movie co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Well, Ranbir Kapoor is reported to be working on his next film Animal, for which he has collaborated with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made waves with his first film 'Arjun Reddy'.

