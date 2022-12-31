Is Alia Bhatt wearing her engagement ring? Sizzling pics of Bollywood's new mom take the Internet by storm

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt was a stunner at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement bash

As the year comes to a close, it's clear that Alia Bhatt is ending it on a high note. Between her successful acting career and fashionable appearances, it's no wonder the actress is a fan favorite. Presently, the internet is buzzing with Alia Bhatt's latest fashion choices. The actress, who is known for her chic and trendy style, did not disappoint as she and Ranbir Kapoor attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement party in Mumbai. Alia was a sight to behold, to say the least. Her aqua blue kurta from the shelves of Ritika Mirchandani, paired with minimal makeup and statement earrings, was the perfect combination of elegance and glamour.

But it's not just Alia's fashion sense that has everyone talking. As new mom Alia Bhatt shared a set of stunning pictures on her Instagram profile on Friday evening, fans couldn't help but notice the sparkly ring that she was wearing. Many even wondered if it was her engagement ring that Ranbir proposed to her with. Well, the actress did not divulge any details. She simply added a snowflake emoji to her post. Take a look at the photos:

Alia Bhatt has been making headlines for her successful acting career and her recent marriage to fellow Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony earlier this year, has been inseparable ever since. Not just a surprise wedding, but Alia and Ranbir also became parents this year. The two welcomed a baby girl who they have named Raha.

Talking about work, Alia who gave films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings in 2022, will be next seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which is directed by Karan Johar. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee le Zaraa' with and will make her Hollywood debut with the Gal Gadot-starrer 'Heart of Stone'.

As the year comes to a close, it's clear that Alia Bhatt is ending it on a high note. Between her successful acting career and fashionable appearances, it's no wonder the actress is a fan favorite. We can't wait to see what she has in store for us in the new year!

