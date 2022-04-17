Alia Bhatt holds Ranbir Kapoor as they pose with Gauri Khan, Karan Johar at their post-wedding bash

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Alia Bhatt holds Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood sweethearts Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14. Last night the couple held a post-wedding bash at their residence and we saw many big names including Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor and many more from the industry coming together to celebrate the newlyweds. Since then, the couple's friends and family members have been sharing pictures of the festivities on social media. On Sunday, Karan Johar took to his social media and dropped a picture, wherein we can see Alia and Ranbir posing romantically.

In the picture, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posed with Karan, Gauri, Ayan Mukerji and others. Dressed in a shimmery silver dress, Alia held Ranbir's hand. Sharing it, KJo wrote "Surrounded by love" with a heart emoji. Neetu Kapoor REACTS to fan photoshopping Rishi Kapoor in Ranbir-Alia Bhatt's wedding pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Karan Johar's Instagram Story

Earlier in the day, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor's husband Bharat Sahni also shared photos from the wedding on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, Bharat wrote, "Last few days have been straight out of a fairytale. Congratulations to the beautiful couple and wishing you both a wonderful journey ahead full of love, happiness and lots of babies. God bless @aliaabhatt #Rans." Riddhima dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

The wedding festivities of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was a close-knit affair with 50 guests from the Kapoor and Bhatt families and a few other close friends of Bollywood's power couple being invited for the big day. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Shloka Ambani, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Navya Naveli, and others attended Ranbir and Alia's wedding. ALSO READ: 'Bhangra ta sajda jad nache Johar te Neetu': Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's baraat recreated at Hunarbaaz

Meanwhile, it is being claimed that Ranbir and Alia will be off to South Africa for their honeymoon soon. Ranbir was snapped shooting for Luv Ranjan's upcoming directorial opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Alia was busy with the song shoot for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in a Mumbai set with co-star Ranveer Singh.