Alia Bhatt dances her heart out on Badshah's Genda Phool at her best friend's wedding; shares inside pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt dances her heart out on Badhshah's Genda Phool at her best friend's wedding; shares inside pics

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turned bridesmaid along with her girl gang for her best friend Rhea Khurana's wedding. The wedding celebrations took place in Jaipur this weekend. The actress was seen grooving on the dance floor during pre-wedding festivities. Alia took to her Instagram and treated her fans with some inside pictures from the wedding. She captioned the pictures, "we keep this love in a photograph, we make these memories for ourselves."

Several videos and pictures have surfaced on the internet where Alia can be seen enjoying the wedding.

In one of the video from the sangeet, Alia can be seen donning a beautiful pink saree in which she was looking absolutely gorgeous. She danced her out on Badshah's hit track Genda Phool.

And in the other video, she tapped her toes to Tesher's Jalebi Baby. Alia was also accompanied by best friend Akansha Ranjan.

Earlier this week, Alia issued a statement that she has been tested negative for Covid-19 after her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for the same. She revealed that he is well and is in home-quarantine. Alia who is going to turn a year older on March 15 shared a mushy picture in which she is holding beau Ranbir's hand and said, "major missing."