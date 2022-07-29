Alia Bhatt looks stunning in sequin dress teamed with Ranbir Kapoor's 'stolen blazer', see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT Alia Bhatt is promoting her upcoming film Darlings

Alia Bhatt is currently promoting her upcoming film Darlings. The movie is all set to premiere on Netflix on August 5. It co-stars Vijay Verma and Shefali Shah and is billed as a dark comedy. As the movie promotions have begun, Alia took to social media to show off her style file in her latest Instagram post. Surprising was the fact that Alia dig into her husband's wardrobe for her look for darlings promotions.

Alia Bhatt wears Ranbir Kapoor's blazer

Alia Bhatt shared a couple of pictures of her latest look on social media. She looked stunning in a black and white sequin dress. To complete her look, she opted to go for a black blazer and it was her husband Ranbir's. Sharing her pictures, Alia wrote, "While the husbands away — I stole his blazer to complete my look today — thank you my darlings (sic)." Alia designed her hair in soft curls and touched it up with makeup. Fans are showing love on Alia's latest pictures.

Alia Bhatt to feature in Darlings next

After the box office success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia is all set for the release of Darlings. The trailer of the movie was released online recently and fans loved her different character in the quirky crime comedy. It delves into the lives of a resilient mother-daughter, fighting for love and finding their footing in Mumbai whilst also battling their demons. The film, produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma, is also a first for filmmaker Jasmeet K Reen, who makes her feature film debut with the Alia-starrer.

Alia expecting her first baby

This time is all the more special for Alia as she is pregnant with her first baby. After tying the knot on April 14, Alia and Ranbir revealed that they are expecting to be parents in a social media post on June 27.

On the movies front, Alia has wrapped up the filming on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. She has also wrapped up work on her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, opposite Gal Gadot and Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan.

