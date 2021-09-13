Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt aces tough yoga pose, says 'Progress over perfection'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt knows how to kick away those Monday blues with a smile on her face, choosing progress over perfection as her mantra for yoga. Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the 'Raazi' star posted pictures in which she can be seen practicing yoga with ease, dressed in an off-white and blue work-out outfit. Using fitness equipment, Alia stretched her back while her head touched the floor. "Progress over perfection #happymonday @anshukayoga," she wrote in the caption, adding a yellow heart emoticon.

Alia's fans went gaga over her photo and flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. Reacting to the post, Zoya Akhtar, her Gully Boy director, wrote: "This is a sign!!!! We must speak soon." Alia's sister Shaheen commented, "Looks like perfection to me."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia is currently shooting for Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film's powerful cast also includes actors Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra Deol. Apart from this, Alia also has other interesting projects in the pipeline including 'RRR', 'Darlings', and 'Brahmastra'.

Recently, Alia finished filming her upcoming feature 'Darlings', which also marks her film production debut. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is producing the dark comedy, which marks the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen. The Mumbai-set film, also starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, is mounted against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood. It traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Fans are also waiting to see Alia and her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor together in the film 'Brahmastra', which also features Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor reacts to troll calling him and Sonam 'shameless': 'He must be in really bad mood'