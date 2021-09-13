Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANIL KAPOOR/ARBAAZ KHAN Anil Kapoor reacts to troll calling him and Sonam 'shameless': 'He must be in really bad mood'

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is the latest guest on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Pinch season 2. In a promo for the upcoming episode, Arbaaz showed the actor some of the comments, criticism and trolls people about him on social media. He gave some hilarious responses to the secret of his agelessness. As per the show's concept, celebs have answer mean comments and tweets about them made by netizens. The host showed Anil a rude comment about him and his daughter Sonam Kapoor, to which the senior actor had a funny reply.

The comment read, "I think father and daughter are shameless. They can do anything for money." Responding to this, Anil said "Agar unhone aisa comment kiya hai to vo sayad bure mood me the, ya dukhi the (If a person has commented like this, he must be either in a really bad mood or upset)."

The forever young star, Anil Kapoor also spilled some beans on his agelessness as she addresses a question that said "Anil Kapoor ke jawaani ka raaz kya hai." Replying to which, he sang lyrics of a Bollywood song, Bahut diya dene wale ne tujhko/ aanchal hai na samaye to kya kije".

Take a look:

Sonam is Anil's eldest child with wife Sunita Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK' on OTT platform Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured his daughter Sonam. He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Singh in the lead roles.

Besides this, Anil will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'ANIMAL' along with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

