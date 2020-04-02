Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ali Fazal, Surbhi Jyoti feature in Vishal Mishra's song 'Aaj bhi'

Actor Ali Fazal will be seen romancing Qubool Hai fame Surbhi Jyoti in a new song titled Aaj bhi, which is sung by Vishal Mishra. On Wednesday, Ali took to Instagram and shared a still from the music video. "Something special coming soon #AajBhi," he wrote. In the image, the two are seen gazing into each other's eyes. Sharing the same picture on her social media account, Surbhi wrote: "Not just another story...coming soon."

According to Vishal, Aaj Bhi" is a very emotional song. " This is the most personal and special song I have ever made. I have composed, sung and written it. The song comes from personal experiences. This is just not the song… It is a page out of my life. I hope a lot of people will connect to it ," Vishal said.

Vishal Mishra is best known for his song Kaise Hua in Kabir Singh film.

On the other hand, Ali Fazal had been ruling the heading for his wedding rumours with long time girlfriend Richa Chadha. It is said that the couple was all set to get married on April 15th this year, but has pushed forward the wedding date to October owing to coronavirus outbreak. As per a report in TOI, Richa and Ali have rescheduled their wedding for October since they don’t want to put the lives of their friends and family at risk. Also, considering the travel restrictions due to COVID-19 spread, many family members and friends of the couple cannot make it to the wedding. Actor’s Ali Fazal’s extended family is also from Canada and they cannot come down to India at this time. Moreover, the industry friends of the couple from UK and US will be facing the same issue.

Talking about the wedding, it was said that the couple was all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony followed by a court marriage and three receptions. A report in Mumbai Mirror stated, “Ali and Richa’s families are from Lucknow and Delhi, respectively, and they want all of them to be a part of their joyful day. The Lucknow reception will be on April 18. The reception in Mumbai will be for close friends and the date for which has not been locked yet. Ali and Richa have been checking out venues. In all likelihood, they will choose April 21 for Mumbai reception.”

