Akshay Kumar unveils new Dollar TVC; in a first Digital launch for company

Akshay Kumar unveils the new identity of one of his brand via digital press conference. In a first, the actor launched the revamped logo digitally via webinar following the Government’s norms of social distancing.Akshay Kumar said, “My association with Dollar has been stupendous since the last ten years and today I am thrilled to be unveiling their new brand logo and identity through this virtual activity. Currently, the pandemic across the world has generated an unprecedented circumstance and calls for widespread cooperation at all levels of society. In every situation, I search for positivity and as the brand ambassador of Dollar I urge everyone to stay safe during such difficult times, with a hope that we will be back soon.

Taking to Twitter, Dollar Global unveiled the new TVC featuring Akshay Kumar. "The times are new. And It's a new turn in our story too. Be a part of the first-ever digital unveiling of DOLLAR's new story with our brand ambassador Superstar @akshaykumar #DollarBadalGaya", the caption read.

The times are new. And It's a new turn in our story too. Be a part of the first-ever digital unveiling of DOLLAR's new story with our brand ambassador Superstar @akshaykumar #DollarBadalGaya pic.twitter.com/JbCdb0ob4f — Dollar Global (@DollarBigboss) May 29, 2020

Vinod Kumar Gupta, managing director, Dollar Industries Ltd. stated, “The rebranding step has been taken to re-organize the brand architecture altogether making the brand visibility more precise and clearer. The company has become simpler in maintaining various categories which in return will make a positive change in the market."

